Cervus Equipment Co. (CERV.TO) (TSE:CERV) Hits New 52-Week High at $11.99

Cervus Equipment Co. (CERV.TO) (TSE:CERV)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$11.99 and last traded at C$11.91, with a volume of 20305 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$11.60.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CERV shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cervus Equipment Co. (CERV.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Cervus Equipment Co. (CERV.TO) from C$9.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$192.31 million and a P/E ratio of 16.45.

Cervus Equipment Corporation provides equipment solutions to customers in agriculture, transportation, and industrial markets in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Transportation, and Industrial Equipment. The company provides riding mower, gator utility vehicles, zero-turn mowers, tractors, commercial mowers, as well as cutters and shredders and front-end loaders.

