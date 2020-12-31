iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) Hits New 52-Week High at $290.88

Shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $290.88 and last traded at $288.66, with a volume of 31738 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $288.62.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $283.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $263.87.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 35.0% in the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

