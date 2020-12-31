ZoomAway Travel Inc. (ZMA.V) (CVE:ZMA) Stock Price Up 40%

ZoomAway Travel Inc. (ZMA.V) (CVE:ZMA)’s share price traded up 40% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 1,180,266 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 208% from the average session volume of 382,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The firm has a market cap of C$3.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.03.

About ZoomAway Travel Inc. (ZMA.V) (CVE:ZMA)

ZoomAway Travel Inc, an online travel company, provides business and leisure travelers with tools and information to research, plan, book, and experience travel and destination services. It offers travel and non-travel advertisers access to a potential source of incremental traffic and transactions through its various media and advertising offerings on its transaction-based websites.

