Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Sets New 1-Year High at $12.55

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.55 and last traded at $12.49, with a volume of 575 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.06.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Evelo Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.40.

The company has a market capitalization of $577.36 million, a P/E ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 6.24 and a quick ratio of 6.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.04 and its 200-day moving average is $5.20.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.05. As a group, analysts forecast that Evelo Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David R. Epstein acquired 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.66 per share, with a total value of $51,282.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,200 shares in the company, valued at $67,932. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 191.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 57.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the second quarter worth $60,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 39.5% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 22,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a monoclonal microbial candidate, which is in Phase 1b placebo-controlled dose-escalating safety and tolerability clinical study for the treatment of psoriasis or atopic dermatitis.

