AEX Gold Inc. (AEX.V) (CVE:AEX) Shares Gap Up to $0.74

AEX Gold Inc. (AEX.V) (CVE:AEX)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.74, but opened at $0.82. AEX Gold Inc. (AEX.V) shares last traded at $0.82, with a volume of 2,500 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.77. The company has a market cap of C$67.42 million and a P/E ratio of -7.84.

Get AEX Gold Inc. (AEX.V) alerts:

AEX Gold Inc. (AEX.V) (CVE:AEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

AEX Gold Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, development, and exploration of gold properties in Greenland. It holds a 100% interest in the Nalunaq gold project covering an area of 22 square kilometers located in the Municipality of Kujalleq, Southern Greenland; and Vagar gold project covering an area of 292 square kilometers located in the Nanortalik gold belt.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for AEX Gold Inc. (AEX.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEX Gold Inc. (AEX.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.