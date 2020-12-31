Analysts Expect TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $159.01 Million

Equities analysts predict that TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) will report $159.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for TowneBank’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $164.44 million and the lowest is $153.58 million. TowneBank posted sales of $139.67 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that TowneBank will report full year sales of $625.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $618.81 million to $631.45 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $590.31 million, with estimates ranging from $581.11 million to $599.51 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TowneBank.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. TowneBank had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $192.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.52 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TOWN shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on TowneBank from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TowneBank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. TowneBank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:TOWN traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.40. The stock had a trading volume of 4,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,102. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.18. TowneBank has a 12 month low of $15.03 and a 12 month high of $28.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. TowneBank’s payout ratio is 37.31%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of TowneBank by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of TowneBank by 171.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 47,647 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of TowneBank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of TowneBank by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 17,041 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TowneBank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

About TowneBank

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, professionals, and commercial enterprises. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

