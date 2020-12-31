Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A) will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Lions Gate Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.16. Lions Gate Entertainment posted earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lions Gate Entertainment will report full year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $1.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lions Gate Entertainment.

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $745.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.77 million. Lions Gate Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a positive return on equity of 6.94%.

LGF.A has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Lions Gate Entertainment from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Lions Gate Entertainment from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Lions Gate Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lions Gate Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.96.

NYSE LGF.A traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,077,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,946. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Lions Gate Entertainment has a 12 month low of $4.18 and a 12 month high of $11.73.

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

