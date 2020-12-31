SHIELD Price Hits $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. SHIELD has a total market cap of $141,673.70 and approximately $29.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SHIELD has traded 31.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SHIELD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SHIELD alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,753.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $736.20 or 0.02560406 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.89 or 0.00434353 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $343.62 or 0.01195076 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $158.14 or 0.00550005 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004710 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.15 or 0.00219628 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00019578 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000016 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000085 BTC.

SHIELD Coin Profile

SHIELD (CRYPTO:XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

SHIELD Coin Trading

SHIELD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XSHUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for SHIELD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SHIELD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.