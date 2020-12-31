UnlimitedIP (UIP) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $159,486.00

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 31st. UnlimitedIP has a total market capitalization of $2.51 million and approximately $159,486.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, UnlimitedIP has traded down 7.4% against the dollar. One UnlimitedIP token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UnlimitedIP Token Profile

UnlimitedIP is a token. It was first traded on December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,327,878,350 tokens. UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for UnlimitedIP is www.unlimitedip.io

Buying and Selling UnlimitedIP

UnlimitedIP can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UnlimitedIP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UnlimitedIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

