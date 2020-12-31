$80.00 Million in Sales Expected for AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) to post sales of $80.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AnaptysBio’s earnings. AnaptysBio posted sales of $3.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2,566.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AnaptysBio will report full year sales of $95.00 million for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $39.39 million, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $69.08 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AnaptysBio.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.15).

Several research firms have issued reports on ANAB. BidaskClub lowered AnaptysBio from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush upgraded AnaptysBio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Truist increased their target price on AnaptysBio from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded AnaptysBio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.43.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in AnaptysBio by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 288,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,435,000 after acquiring an additional 90,838 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in AnaptysBio by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in AnaptysBio by 223.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 344,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,689,000 after acquiring an additional 237,809 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in AnaptysBio during the 3rd quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AnaptysBio by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 231,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,163,000 after acquiring an additional 7,538 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ANAB traded down $0.63 on Monday, hitting $21.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,496. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $581.15 million, a P/E ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 0.20. AnaptysBio has a one year low of $12.06 and a one year high of $31.28.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmoplantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.

