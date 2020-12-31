SolidusGold Inc. (SDC.V) (CVE:SDC) Shares Gap Down to $0.14

SolidusGold Inc. (SDC.V) (CVE:SDC) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.14, but opened at $0.11. SolidusGold Inc. (SDC.V) shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 10,000 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.18 million and a P/E ratio of -57.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.10.

About SolidusGold Inc. (SDC.V) (CVE:SDC)

SolidusGold Inc focuses on the exploration and development of precious and base metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Honeymoon Property, an early stage gold-silver-copper property that comprises four mineral claims totaling approximately 3,415 hectares located on the west side of Adams Lake, British Columbia.

