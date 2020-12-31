Patriot Transportation (NASDAQ:PATI) Shares Gap Down to $11.98

Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATI)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.98, but opened at $9.00. Patriot Transportation shares last traded at $8.60, with a volume of 1,019 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PATI. TheStreet raised Patriot Transportation from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Patriot Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th.

Get Patriot Transportation alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.24.

Patriot Transportation (NASDAQ:PATI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Patriot Transportation had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $21.37 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th.

Patriot Transportation Company Profile (NASDAQ:PATI)

Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc, through its subsidiary, Florida Rock & Tank Lines, Inc, transports petroleum and other liquids, and dry bulk commodities. The company is involved in hauling petroleum related products, including gas and diesel fuel; and dry bulk commodities, such as cement, lime, and various industrial powder products, as well as liquid chemicals.

Featured Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Patriot Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patriot Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.