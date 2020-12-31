Analysts Set Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) PT at $18.86

Shares of Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.86.

ValuEngine upgraded Mack-Cali Realty from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,795,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143,699 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,911,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,397 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,226,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 119.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 616,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,779,000 after purchasing an additional 335,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,384,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,618,000 after purchasing an additional 276,696 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLI traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,767. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Mack-Cali Realty has a 52 week low of $10.35 and a 52 week high of $23.89.

Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($1.13). The firm had revenue of $77.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.50 million. Mack-Cali Realty had a negative net margin of 53.81% and a negative return on equity of 5.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Mack-Cali Realty will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout New Jersey. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

