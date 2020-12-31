Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.75.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ATEX. ValuEngine lowered Anterix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. TheStreet lowered Anterix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Anterix from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Anterix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Anterix from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th.

In other Anterix news, Treasurer Elaine Gangeri sold 1,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $30,641.80. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 27,298 shares in the company, valued at $821,669.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 31,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total value of $1,272,063.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 125,917 shares in the company, valued at $5,058,085.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,275 shares of company stock worth $1,350,008. 6.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Anterix in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anterix in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Anterix by 361.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Anterix by 371.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anterix in the second quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATEX traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.59. The company had a trading volume of 756 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,285. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.79. Anterix has a fifty-two week low of $27.26 and a fifty-two week high of $57.75.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.40). Anterix had a negative return on equity of 21.60% and a negative net margin of 4,358.98%. The business had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.84 million. Research analysts forecast that Anterix will post -3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anterix Company Profile

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

