PiplCoin (PIPL) Market Cap Reaches $148,666.21

PiplCoin (CURRENCY:PIPL) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. During the last seven days, PiplCoin has traded 47.2% lower against the US dollar. PiplCoin has a market capitalization of $148,666.21 and $152.00 worth of PiplCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PiplCoin token can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PiplCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003481 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00028518 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.02 or 0.00128892 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $162.26 or 0.00564941 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.28 or 0.00161119 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.31 or 0.00307487 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00018983 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00049654 BTC.

PiplCoin Token Profile

PiplCoin’s total supply is 7,329,758,708 tokens and its circulating supply is 172,536,809 tokens. PiplCoin’s official website is piplcoin.com . PiplCoin’s official Twitter account is @PiplCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

PiplCoin Token Trading

PiplCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PiplCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PiplCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PiplCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PIPLUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for PiplCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PiplCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.