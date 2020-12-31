Perlin Price Tops $0.0232 on Major Exchanges (PERL)

Perlin (CURRENCY:PERL) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 31st. Over the last seven days, Perlin has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Perlin has a market capitalization of $11.23 million and $1.15 million worth of Perlin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Perlin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0232 or 0.00000081 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Perlin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003481 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00028518 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.02 or 0.00128892 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.26 or 0.00564941 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.28 or 0.00161119 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.31 or 0.00307487 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00018983 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00049654 BTC.

Perlin Profile

Perlin’s total supply is 1,033,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 483,139,908 tokens. The Reddit community for Perlin is /r/perlin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Perlin is medium.com/perlin-network . Perlin’s official website is perlin.net . Perlin’s official Twitter account is @PerlinNetwork

Buying and Selling Perlin

Perlin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Perlin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Perlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PERLUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Perlin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Perlin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.