TaaS (TAAS) Trading 5.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. TaaS has a total market capitalization of $6.81 million and $758.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TaaS has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TaaS token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.84 or 0.00008035 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TaaS alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00039160 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00005990 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003494 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $85.00 or 0.00295937 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003482 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00014957 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00026116 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $566.98 or 0.01974095 BTC.

TaaS Token Profile

TaaS is a token. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 tokens. The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund . TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TaaS is taas.fund

Buying and Selling TaaS

TaaS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TaaS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TaaS using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “TAASUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for TaaS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TaaS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.