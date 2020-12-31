Telos (TLOS) Market Cap Hits $3.93 Million

Telos (CURRENCY:TLOS) traded down 9.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. Telos has a market capitalization of $3.93 million and approximately $15,997.00 worth of Telos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Telos token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0145 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinTiger, P2PB2B and ABCC. In the last seven days, Telos has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.23 or 0.00199248 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 241.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000086 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.88 or 0.00452203 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000460 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 40.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00027374 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Telos is a token. Telos’ total supply is 355,208,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 270,123,444 tokens. The official website for Telos is telosfoundation.io . The Reddit community for Telos is /r/TelosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Telos’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Telos can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, CoinTiger and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Telos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Telos using one of the exchanges listed above.

