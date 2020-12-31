Freicoin (FRC) Achieves Market Cap of $590,391.01

Freicoin (CURRENCY:FRC) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. One Freicoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0103 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Freicoin has traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Freicoin has a market capitalization of $590,391.01 and $46.00 worth of Freicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000147 BTC.

SixEleven (611) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006955 BTC.

I0Coin (I0C) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 69.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000199 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LeaCoin (LEA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Machinecoin (MAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Freicoin Coin Profile

Freicoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2017. Freicoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,098,933 coins. The official website for Freicoin is freico.in . The official message board for Freicoin is freicoinalliance.com . Freicoin’s official Twitter account is @Freicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Freicoin

Freicoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Freicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Freicoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Freicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

