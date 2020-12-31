Brixton Metals Co. (BBB.V) (CVE:BBB) Shares Gap Up to $0.27

Brixton Metals Co. (BBB.V) (CVE:BBB)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.27, but opened at $0.29. Brixton Metals Co. (BBB.V) shares last traded at $0.29, with a volume of 27,685 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of C$57.05 million and a P/E ratio of -4.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.28. The company has a current ratio of 11.66, a quick ratio of 11.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Brixton Metals Co. (BBB.V) Company Profile (CVE:BBB)

Brixton Metals Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and cobalt minerals. It holds a 100% interest in the Thorn gold-copper-silver project located in British Columbia.

