NorthIsle Copper and Gold Inc. (NCX.V) (CVE:NCX) Shares Gap Up to $0.26

NorthIsle Copper and Gold Inc. (NCX.V) (CVE:NCX)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.26, but opened at $0.28. NorthIsle Copper and Gold Inc. (NCX.V) shares last traded at $0.28, with a volume of 86,968 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of C$40.79 million and a PE ratio of -93.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.14.

NorthIsle Copper and Gold Inc. (NCX.V) Company Profile (CVE:NCX)

NorthIsle Copper and Gold Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal property is the North Island project consisting of approximately 33,149 hectares located on the Northern Vancouver Island, British Columbia.

