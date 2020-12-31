48North Cannabis Corp. (NRTH.V) (CVE:NRTH) Shares Gap Up to $0.14

48North Cannabis Corp. (NRTH.V) (CVE:NRTH)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.14, but opened at $0.16. 48North Cannabis Corp. (NRTH.V) shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 9,698 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.15 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.81 million and a P/E ratio of -0.62.

About 48North Cannabis Corp. (NRTH.V) (CVE:NRTH)

48North Cannabis Corp. operates as a cannabis company in the health and wellness market in Canada. The company offers bath salts, intimacy oils, flowers, pre-rolls, body cream and oil, vapes, pressed hash, and accessories under 48North, Apothecanna, First Harvest, Avitas, F8, Trail Mix, and Latitude brands.

Featured Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for 48North Cannabis Corp. (NRTH.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 48North Cannabis Corp. (NRTH.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.