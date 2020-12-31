Canaan (NYSE:CAN) Shares Gap Up to $4.38

Canaan Inc. (NYSE:CAN)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.38, but opened at $5.80. Canaan shares last traded at $5.02, with a volume of 292,624 shares.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Canaan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.53.

Canaan (NYSE:CAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.01 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Canaan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canaan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of Canaan by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 49,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 10,410 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canaan by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 412,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 199,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Canaan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,122,000.

Canaan Company Profile (NYSE:CAN)

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

