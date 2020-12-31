iCo Therapeutics Inc. (ICO.V) (CVE:ICO) Shares Up 40%

iCo Therapeutics Inc. (ICO.V) (CVE:ICO) shares shot up 40% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.07. 6,979,632 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,303% from the average session volume of 497,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The firm has a market cap of C$10.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.05.

About iCo Therapeutics Inc. (ICO.V) (CVE:ICO)

iCo Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of drug candidates to treat ocular and infectious diseases. Its in-licensed product candidates include iCo-008, a human monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat ulcerative colitis and bullous pemphigoid; and Oral AmpB Delivery System, an oral formulation of Amphotericin B that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of systemic fungal and parasitic infections.

