National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10.00

Shares of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $9.90, with a volume of 41 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NESR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

Get National Energy Services Reunited alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $863.15 million, a P/E ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.48.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. National Energy Services Reunited had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $218.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.32 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that National Energy Services Reunited Corp. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 284.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 4,230 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 72,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 10,077 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 15,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

About National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR)

National Energy Services Reunited Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments: Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; hydraulic fracturing services; stimulation and pumping services; nitrogen services; pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems; and primary and remedial cementing services.

Featured Article: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for National Energy Services Reunited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Energy Services Reunited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.