$49.96 Million in Sales Expected for Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) to report sales of $49.96 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Centogene’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $49.10 million to $50.81 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Centogene will report full year sales of $117.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $113.54 million to $121.14 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $79.98 million, with estimates ranging from $79.21 million to $80.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Centogene.

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06.

CNTG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Kempen & Co initiated coverage on shares of Centogene in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Centogene in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Centogene in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of CNTG stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.09. 40 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,989. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.26 million and a P/E ratio of -7.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.05. Centogene has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $28.71.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centogene by 125.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Centogene by 637.5% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Centogene by 103.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centogene during the second quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Centogene during the second quarter worth $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.12% of the company’s stock.

Centogene Company Profile

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in diagnosis and research around rare diseases that transform clinical and genetic data into information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies. Its platform analyzes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and genetic data to enhance the understanding of rare hereditary diseases.

