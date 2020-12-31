ZPER (ZPR) Price Hits $0.0003 on Exchanges

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded up 179.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. One ZPER token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, BitForex, HitBTC and Liquid. During the last week, ZPER has traded 64.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. ZPER has a market capitalization of $316,862.12 and $11.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZPER alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004886 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00039301 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002021 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00020116 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002502 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003373 BTC.

About ZPER

ZPER is a token. ZPER’s total supply is 1,850,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,255,879,456 tokens. ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZPER is Https://zper.io

ZPER Token Trading

ZPER can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Allbit, Bit-Z, Liquid, HitBTC and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZPER should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZPER using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ZPRUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ZPER Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZPER and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.