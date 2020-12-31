CONTRACOIN (CTCN) Market Cap Achieves $10.06 Million

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. One CONTRACOIN token can now be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00001342 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CONTRACOIN has traded down 40.8% against the U.S. dollar. CONTRACOIN has a market capitalization of $10.06 million and $11,719.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CONTRACOIN Token Profile

CONTRACOIN is a token. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,246,492 tokens. CONTRACOIN’s official website is www.contracoin.network

Buying and Selling CONTRACOIN

CONTRACOIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CONTRACOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CONTRACOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

