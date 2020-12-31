smARTOFGIVING Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2,749.00 (AOG)

smARTOFGIVING (CURRENCY:AOG) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. During the last seven days, smARTOFGIVING has traded up 3.9% against the dollar. smARTOFGIVING has a market capitalization of $8.91 million and $2,749.00 worth of smARTOFGIVING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One smARTOFGIVING token can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000423 BTC on popular exchanges including BiteBTC and Crex24.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003498 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00028476 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.94 or 0.00129241 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.16 or 0.00567351 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.18 or 0.00161555 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.32 or 0.00308995 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00019139 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00049906 BTC.

About smARTOFGIVING

smARTOFGIVING’s total supply is 2,003,485,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,780,484 tokens. smARTOFGIVING’s official Twitter account is @AogCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for smARTOFGIVING is www.smartofgiving.com

smARTOFGIVING Token Trading

smARTOFGIVING can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as smARTOFGIVING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire smARTOFGIVING should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase smARTOFGIVING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

