-$0.08 EPS Expected for Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Broadwind’s earnings. Broadwind posted earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Broadwind will report full year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.05). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Broadwind.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Broadwind had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $54.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.86 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BWEN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Broadwind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Johnson Rice started coverage on Broadwind in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on Broadwind from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadwind has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.50.

Shares of BWEN traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.03. Broadwind has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $8.85. The company has a market capitalization of $139.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.64 and a beta of 1.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Broadwind by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 6,082 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Broadwind by 170.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 13,804 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadwind during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Broadwind during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadwind during the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Institutional investors own 38.79% of the company’s stock.

About Broadwind

Broadwind, Inc provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets; and steel towers and adapters primarily to wind turbine manufacturers.

