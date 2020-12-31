Everipedia Tops One Day Volume of $8.63 Million (IQ)

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded down 11.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. Everipedia has a market capitalization of $27.85 million and approximately $8.63 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everipedia token can now be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bitfinex, Bancor Network and DragonEX. Over the last week, Everipedia has traded up 21.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Everipedia alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003505 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00028521 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.04 or 0.00129868 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $161.94 or 0.00567711 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.31 or 0.00162338 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.30 or 0.00309566 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00019118 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00049945 BTC.

Everipedia Token Profile

Everipedia launched on July 14th, 2018. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,015,818,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,599,490,988 tokens. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org

Everipedia Token Trading

Everipedia can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, Bitfinex, BigONE, Bancor Network, Upbit and DragonEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everipedia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everipedia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “IQUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Everipedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everipedia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.