Cartesi Market Cap Hits $8.11 Million (CTSI)

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 31st. In the last week, Cartesi has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar. One Cartesi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0409 or 0.00000143 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cartesi has a total market cap of $8.11 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cartesi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003505 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00028521 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.04 or 0.00129868 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $161.94 or 0.00567711 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.31 or 0.00162338 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.30 or 0.00309566 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00019118 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00049945 BTC.

Cartesi Coin Profile

Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 198,335,764 coins. Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cartesi’s official message board is medium.com/cartesi . The official website for Cartesi is cartesi.io

Buying and Selling Cartesi

Cartesi can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cartesi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cartesi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cartesi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cartesi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.