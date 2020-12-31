Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $129.57 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) to report sales of $129.57 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Pacira BioSciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $115.80 million and the highest is $140.90 million. Pacira BioSciences posted sales of $122.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences will report full-year sales of $428.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $414.50 million to $439.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $536.52 million, with estimates ranging from $500.60 million to $556.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Pacira BioSciences.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Pacira BioSciences had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $117.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PCRX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Northland Securities raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Pacira BioSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCRX traded down $1.55 on Monday, hitting $57.16. 120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,087. Pacira BioSciences has a 1-year low of $27.46 and a 1-year high of $68.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.07. The company has a current ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -234.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.22.

In other news, Director Laura Brege sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.95, for a total value of $791,400.00. Also, CEO David M. Stack sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 203,377 shares in the company, valued at $11,185,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,000 shares of company stock worth $4,335,900 over the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCRX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 36,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 15,228 shares in the last quarter.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

