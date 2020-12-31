Analysts Expect Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.83 Million

Equities analysts expect Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) to report $60.83 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $58.80 million and the highest is $64.40 million. Monarch Casino & Resort reported sales of $62.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will report full-year sales of $186.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $184.80 million to $190.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $297.80 million, with estimates ranging from $287.50 million to $310.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Monarch Casino & Resort.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.43. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $59.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.55 million.

MCRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 192.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 35.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 333.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the second quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 55.03% of the company’s stock.

MCRI traded down $0.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.54. 14 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,969. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Monarch Casino & Resort has a one year low of $12.83 and a one year high of $60.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 78.07 and a beta of 1.64.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of March 11, 2020, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; 1 snack bar; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

