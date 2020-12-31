Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $3.70, but opened at $3.44. Koss shares last traded at $3.21, with a volume of 589 shares changing hands.

Specifically, VP Lenore Lillie sold 13,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total value of $63,781.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,601 shares in the company, valued at $158,596.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 71.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Koss alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Koss from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.07.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.21 million for the quarter. Koss had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Koss stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 79,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 1.08% of Koss at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS)

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, the Russian Federation, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, active noise canceling headphones, and compact disc recordings under the Koss Classics label.

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Koss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.