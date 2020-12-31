Brokerages Set Trevali Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TREVF) PT at $0.15

Shares of Trevali Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TREVF) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $0.15.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating and set a $0.15 target price on shares of Trevali Mining in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Trevali Mining in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining to $0.10 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $0.20 price objective on shares of Trevali Mining in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Trevali Mining in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TREVF opened at $0.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.11. Trevali Mining has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.20.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. Its operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

