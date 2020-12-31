Signature Aviation plc (OTCMKTS:BBAVY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Signature Aviation plc (OTCMKTS:BBAVY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Signature Aviation in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Signature Aviation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Signature Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Signature Aviation in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Signature Aviation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

Shares of BBAVY stock opened at $21.11 on Monday. Signature Aviation has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $21.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Signature Aviation plc provides flight support services to the business and general aviation (B&GA) markets in the United Kingdom, Mainland Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates a fixed base operation network that offers service support for B&GA travel, including fueling, ground handling, passenger and pilot services, and amenities; hangarage for overnight parking and home based aircraft storage; technical support, line and heavy maintenance, inspection, and aircraft on ground (AoG) services through Signature TECHNICAir; Signature ELITE class that provides Signature services to commercial travelers; and aircraft management and charter services through Gama Aviation Signature Aircraft Management.

