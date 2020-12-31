-$0.68 Earnings Per Share Expected for Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) to report earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Anterix’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.94) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.50). Anterix reported earnings per share of ($0.52) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Anterix will report full year earnings of ($3.01) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.70) to ($2.30). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.63) to ($0.89). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Anterix.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.84 million. Anterix had a negative return on equity of 21.60% and a negative net margin of 4,358.98%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ATEX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Anterix from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anterix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Anterix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Anterix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Anterix from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.80.

In other news, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 31,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total transaction of $1,272,063.39. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 125,917 shares in the company, valued at $5,058,085.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Leslie B. Daniels purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.50 per share, for a total transaction of $57,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,552. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,275 shares of company stock valued at $1,350,008 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anterix by 66.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anterix by 4.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Anterix during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Anterix by 17.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anterix by 28.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Anterix stock opened at $37.35 on Monday. Anterix has a 1-year low of $27.26 and a 1-year high of $57.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.95 and a 200-day moving average of $38.79.

Anterix Company Profile

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

