Brokerages Set Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Price Target at $13.19

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.19.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $12.50 to $14.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ready Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RC. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Ready Capital by 2,510.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RC stock opened at $12.16 on Monday. Ready Capital has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $16.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $662.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.87 and a 200-day moving average of $10.70.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.21. Ready Capital had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 9.82%. Research analysts expect that Ready Capital will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.51%. This is a positive change from Ready Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 77.92%.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

