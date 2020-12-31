VINchain Price Hits $0.0033 (VIN)

VINchain (CURRENCY:VIN) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. One VINchain coin can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. VINchain has a total market cap of $1.92 million and $103,337.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, VINchain has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003527 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00028269 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.95 or 0.00130361 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $161.33 or 0.00569148 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.19 or 0.00162955 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.28 or 0.00311463 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00019164 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00050130 BTC.

VINchain Profile

VINchain’s launch date was November 2nd, 2017. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VINchain is vinchain.io . The official message board for VINchain is vinchain.io/blog

Buying and Selling VINchain

VINchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VINchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VINchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VINchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

