Lamden Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.78 Million (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. Lamden has a total market cap of $3.78 million and $34,733.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lamden token can now be purchased for $0.0266 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular exchanges including Radar Relay, HitBTC, Bilaxy and DEx.top. During the last week, Lamden has traded 20.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00008990 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001264 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000057 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lamden Token Profile

Lamden (TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lamden is lamden.io . The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Lamden

Lamden can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, DEx.top, Radar Relay, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

