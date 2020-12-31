ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (PMN.TO) (TSE:PMN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.08

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (PMN.TO) (TSE:PMN)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 54060 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.63 million and a PE ratio of -3.70.

About ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (PMN.TO) (TSE:PMN)

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc, a development stage biotech company, discovers and develops precision medicine therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, primarily Alzheimer's disease (AD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and Parkinson's disease (PD). Its proprietary target discovery engine is based on the use of two complementary techniques.

