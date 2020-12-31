Noram Ventures Inc. (NRM.V) (CVE:NRM) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.53

Noram Ventures Inc. (NRM.V) (CVE:NRM) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.53 and last traded at C$0.51, with a volume of 642377 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

Separately, Fundamental Research initiated coverage on Noram Ventures Inc. (NRM.V) in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “top pick” rating and a C$0.40 target price on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.41 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.33.

In other Noram Ventures Inc. (NRM.V) news, Director Mark Ireton sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.35, for a total transaction of C$35,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,440,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$504,162.75. Also, Director Anita Young Algie sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.46, for a total value of C$34,275.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 961,500 shares in the company, valued at C$439,405.50. Insiders have sold a total of 295,000 shares of company stock worth $103,075 over the last ninety days.

Noram Ventures Inc. (NRM.V) Company Profile (CVE:NRM)

Noram Ventures Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. It explores for lithium brine deposits. The company's flagship property is the Zeus project comprising 1,214 hectares located in Clayton Valley, Nevada.

