Noram Ventures Inc. (NRM.V) (CVE:NRM) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.53

Noram Ventures Inc. (NRM.V) (CVE:NRM) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.53 and last traded at C$0.51, with a volume of 642377 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.
Separately, Fundamental Research initiated coverage on Noram Ventures Inc. (NRM.V) in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “top pick” rating and a C$0.40 target price on the stock.
The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.41 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.33.
Noram Ventures Inc. (NRM.V) Company Profile (CVE:NRM)
Noram Ventures Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. It explores for lithium brine deposits. The company's flagship property is the Zeus project comprising 1,214 hectares located in Clayton Valley, Nevada.
