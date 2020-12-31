Sernova Corp. (SVA.V) (CVE:SVA) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.54

Sernova Corp. (SVA.V) (CVE:SVA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.54 and last traded at C$0.53, with a volume of 966704 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.46.

The stock has a market cap of C$129.12 million and a PE ratio of -20.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.30, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

About Sernova Corp. (SVA.V) (CVE:SVA)

Sernova Corp., a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercializing of its proprietary Cell Pouch System and associated technologies, including the cell pouch and systemic and/or locally immune protected therapeutic cells and tissues. Its Cell Pouch system is a medical device designed to create a vascularized tissue environment for the transplantation and engraftment of therapeutic cells or tissues for the treatment of diabetes, hemophilia, hypothyroid disease, and other severe chronic diseases.

