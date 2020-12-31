EQTEC plc (EQT.L) (LON:EQT) Shares Gap Down to $2.59

EQTEC plc (EQT.L) (LON:EQT)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.59, but opened at $2.50. EQTEC plc (EQT.L) shares last traded at $2.60, with a volume of 84,335,331 shares.

The firm has a market cap of £181.53 million and a P/E ratio of -5.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.46, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

EQTEC plc, a waste-to-value company, licenses and sells its gasification technology that generates green energy from waste in Ireland, Spain, and the United Kingdom. Its gasification technology produces energy from various feedstock, such as municipal, agricultural, and industrial waste, as well as biomass and plastics.

