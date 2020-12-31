Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.44.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Copart from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Truist raised their target price on Copart from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Copart in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Copart in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Copart alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Copart during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the third quarter worth $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Copart by 32.7% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Copart by 35.0% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $126.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.03. Copart has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $130.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $592.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.87 million. Copart had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 30.39%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Copart will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.