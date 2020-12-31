Serinus Energy plc (SENX.L) (LON:SENX) Shares Gap Down to $3.18

Serinus Energy plc (SENX.L) (LON:SENX) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.18, but opened at $3.05. Serinus Energy plc (SENX.L) shares last traded at $3.20, with a volume of 1,854,274 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Serinus Energy plc (SENX.L) in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

The stock has a market cap of £36.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,407.58.

Serinus Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties. It owns a 100% deemed working interest in the Satu Mare concession covering an area of approximately 729,000 acres situated within the Pannonian Basin, Romania. The company also holds 45% working interest in the Sabria concession, which covers an area of approximately 26,195 gross acres; 100% working interest in the Chouech Es Saida concession covering an area of approximately 52,480 acres; 100% working interest in the Ech Chouech concession that covers an area of approximately 33,920 acres; 100% working interest in the Zinnia concession covering an area of approximately 17,920 acres; and 100% working interest in the Sanrhar concession, which covers an area of approximately 36,879 acres located in Tunisia.

