Analysts Set Super Micro Computer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCI) PT at $38.00

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. 140166 reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

OTCMKTS SMCI opened at $30.47 on Monday. Super Micro Computer has a 1-year low of $15.76 and a 1-year high of $33.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.98.

Super Micro Computer (OTCMKTS:SMCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $762.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.00 million. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 2.37%.

In other news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 6,798 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $203,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 368,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,049,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 28,751 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $862,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,651,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,557,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,048 shares of company stock valued at $1,859,940. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMCI. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, AJO LP bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. 20.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

