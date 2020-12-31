The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

SGPYY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded The Sage Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Sage Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

SGPYY opened at $32.58 on Monday. The Sage Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.61 and a fifty-two week high of $41.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.13 and a 200 day moving average of $35.90.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $0.559 dividend. This is an increase from The Sage Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. The Sage Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.97%.

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services. It offers Sage business cloud accounting solution; Sage business cloud Payroll, an online payroll system; Sage business cloud Intacct, a financial management system, which automates complex processes and enhance company performance; Sage business cloud people, a cloud HR and people management solution; and Sage business cloud X3, a business management solution.

