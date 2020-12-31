Quant (QNT) Price Hits $11.28 on Major Exchanges

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 31st. Quant has a market cap of $136.20 million and $2.24 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quant token can currently be bought for about $11.28 or 0.00039999 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Quant has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quant Profile

QNT is a token. Its launch date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. The official website for Quant is quant.network . Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Quant

Quant can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

